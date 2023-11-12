City air quality improves, AQI drops to 55 from 180

Jalandhar, November 11
No farm fire was reported in Jalandhar district today. The air quality index (AQI) witnessed a record low of average 55 today — a day before Diwali.
The rain yesterday, brought much needed relief for residents for the first time in days’ altogether. The maximum AQI was 91 today. It was a marked departure from the AQI on Friday, which was average 180 and maximum 348 in the city.
Shops were abuzz with children and elderly, who were shopping for firecrackers, lights, sweets and other festival items.
