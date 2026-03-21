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Home / Jalandhar / City artist highlights social issues through innovative illustrations

City artist highlights social issues through innovative illustrations

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:49 AM Mar 21, 2026 IST
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Varun Tandon’s leaf artwork depicts animals watching from a jungle as missiles rain down on a city.
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Jalandhar-based artist Varun Tandon uses poignant illustrations made with flour and grains to highlight the dangers of excessive mobile use, growing up amid missiles and drones, and the risks of ‘Gattu’ (Chinese string), showcasing the breadth of his creative repertoire. On World Forest Day (March 21, 2026), Varun Tandon pays tribute to forests with a classic artwork crafted from a leaf, a medium he has been exploring extensively in recent times.

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The illustration contrasts the horrors of war with the innocence of nature. It depicts animals in a lush jungle observing cities under missile attacks, as if saying, “Thank God we live in a forest.” Varun Tandon said, “Through this work, I tried to show how peaceful and safe forests feel compared to the chaos humans create. The leaf represents the forest itself — simple, natural and full of life. A small reminder that what we are building might not always feel safe… but what nature gives already is.” The misgivings of an urban existence find increasing space in his art.

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Another of his artworks, “Buy Happiness?”, created from soil for World Happiness Day (March 20), depicts a child joyfully running with a kite in hand, symbolising the pure, carefree happiness of childhood. On the right side, the present reality unfolds—where most kids find happiness in buying new phones, playing video games, binge-watching OTT shows, online shopping and endless recharges. Symbols of “add to cart,” “payment done” and digital distractions surround a child glued to a mobile screen. This side is drawn in black ink, highlighting the darkness of today’s materialistic happiness. Below, the words “Buy Happiness” question this shift in our lives. Varun Tandon adds, “This artwork challenges us to rethink—Are we truly happy, or just paying for it?”

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His artwork on World Flour Day, depicted hunger. A hungry child standing with folded hands— reminding all of an important message: please don’t waste food. “We may have enough, but somewhere, someone is still waiting and hoping for even a single meal,” says Varun.

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