City athletes Gurindervir, Rashdeep set to represent India at Asian Games

Once again, hopes are pinned on Jalandhar's athletes Gurindervir Singh and Rashdeep Kaur as they prepare to represent India at the 20th Asian Games. The duo, who competed at the Commonwealth Games but returned without medals, will now look to make their mark on the continental stage.

Gurindervir Singh, a native of Bhogpur, will compete in the 100 metre sprint and the 4×100 metre mixed relay. Rashdeep Kaur, also from Jalandhar, has qualified for the 4×400 metre relay and the mixed 4×400 metre relay.

Advertisement

Both Gurindervir Singh and Rashdeep Kaur have trained in Jalandhar for years under the athletic coach Sarabjit Singh Happy.

Advertisement

While neither athlete could secure a medal at the Commonwealth Games, their selection for the Asian Games has renewed expectations among sports enthusiasts in Jalandhar. With the competition providing another opportunity to showcase their talent, supporters are hopeful that both athletes will deliver their best performances and return home with medals.

Jalandhar's connection with India's athletics success also extends to Tajinderpal Singh Toor, the country's celebrated shot putter, who has also been selected for the Asian Games. Toor trained under coach Mohinder Singh Dhillon at Jalandhar Sports College in 2014. He was introduced to Dhillon by his paternal uncle, who was himself a sportsperson.