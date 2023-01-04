City-based artist puts on display unclaimed portraits at Virsa Vihar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 3

A unique one-month exhibition of unclaimed portraits is under way in Virsa Vihar. The exhibition, which was started by an artist Mohinder Thakral on January 1, will continue till February 1.

A renowned city-based artist, who is a recipient of the President Award, said that the idea of holding the exhibition had come to his mind after Ritu Vasudev, a story-writer, paid a visit to his gallery about six months back. “The Tarn Taran-based writer asked me about these portraits lying in one corner of the gallery. I told her that these were readied by him some 40-50 years ago and that since then he had been waiting for someone to pick them,” Thakral said, adding that three of them were from Jalandhar city, and two from Shahkot.

“Those were not the days when we had mobile phone numbers of those who gave the orders. I did not even somehow take the addresses of those who ordered them and hence there was no way to deliver them. Since I had worked on these portraits for two months or so, I did not feel like disposing them of even after four to five decades and kept them preserved with me,” the artist recalled.

Ritu said she wanted to write fiction on all seven of them. She titled the book '7 stories'. "We did not even know the names and the writer used fictitious names to tell their stories. She penned beautiful stories, taking them as characters and gave them the shape of a book. I designed seven different covers for the book with the portrait of the character on each one of them. The stories are simple and have interesting titles like 'Jamun da rukh' and 'Chai da cup', among others," he said adding that a play based on one of the stories was also enacted at the launch of the exhibition.

Thakral has made the exhibition even more interesting. He has used three old doors and painted the script of the stories on them. The remaining four stories have been written on paper slips which have been pasted and run from one wall of the room horizontally to the fourth wall.

Thakral has his fingers crossed as he said that he expected that when there would be people at the exhibition, there was a chance that the visitors could identify a few of them. "I am not even sure that the people whose portraits I have made would be alive or identifiable now for it has been a really long time since these were initially readied," he admitted.