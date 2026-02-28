City-based writer set to release third edition of ‘Timeless Trails’

She has ransacked ancient tomes in dusty libraries, dug out the tombs of seers and kings in forgotten estates and charted the unusual syncretic history of the Ramayana traditions. The passionate adventurer's travels across India and the world have found place in two celebrated editions of her travelogue writings titled "Timeless Trails". And now she's ready for the third.

Author, adventurer and Jalandhar's quintessential travelogue writer Seema Anand Chopra possesses unusual interests—for which her travels have taken to many an unusual places.

Her passion has prompted avowed recluses to open up their family histories to her, the result-her two already published editions of her coffee table books are peppered with rare paintings, murals pictures dargahs, monasteries, writings and Punjab traditions which had lain forgotten.

Obscure men and legends who largely occupy her imagination include the last Maharaja of the Sikh Empire—Maharaja Ranjit Singh's son, Maharaja Sir Duleep Singh; Mir Nasir Ahmed, Tansen's disciple who furthered Tansen's Senia Beenkar tradition in Punjab, with patronage from the Kapurthala royal family; or the Orientalist, Polyglot and Jurist Sir William Jones-and his huge works discovering and celebrating Sanskrit's affinity to Greek and Latin and establishing links between languages spoken 4,000 miles away from each other.

She's been all across Europe but the United Kingdom she loves-especially for all those Punjab connections.

Speaking about one of her most special trips in the UK, to Elveden Hall the final resting place of Mahraja Duleep Singh, she says, "Me and my husband just drove down to Elveden Hall one fine morning during out stay in the UK without any plans or preparation. We got to know we couldn't enter it. As it was owned by the Guiness family. But we visited the environs around and the place where the Maharaja and his family, including his wife Princess Bamba Muller, are buried. To me, it has been a special experience. One of the most soulful trips I've had in Europe. We also visited the Osborne House later. But Elveden shall always hold a precious place in my heart."

Her vast repertoire includes rich spreads about Kapurthala royal family in her last book (celebrating dozens of Kapurthala architectural marvels including the tomb of Mir Nasir, the Jagatjit Palace, Villa Buona Vista, Moorish Mosque among others) and places as varied as the Stoneleigh Abbey (read: Jane Austen), Bhimbetka, Shekhawati, Mile End Terrance (the birthplace of Charles Dickens), the English French Chateau Waddeson Manor, historic Kila Kartarpur and its rare and obscure frescoes and paintings, among a host of others.

Among the rich spots in Punjab, Mir Nasir Ahmed's tomb occupies a special importance. Seema Chopra says, "Mir Nasir and his robust furtherance of the Senia Beenkar traditions were an umbrella which provided shelter to musicians at a time when they had nowhere else to go. The Kapurthala royal family were his passionate patrons. I remember specially timing my visit to photograph his tomb during the monsoons because it looks ethereal then. These are legends, I believe, whom Punjab must know more about. It is my pursuit to fig up more."

Speaking on her the third upcoming volume of the 'Timeless Trails' Chopra says, "The timeless trails have essentially been a compilation of my travel writings. I'm compiling another coffee table book and planning to make it a bit lighter (weight wise)", she laughs. "However, there will be no dearth of newly dug out content. I plan to visit a load of places in Punjab and some in Rajasthan as well. Especially to explore forts of Punjab. I'm certain of finding aspects which are unexplored, fascinating and interesting."