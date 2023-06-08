City bizman pens success story

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 7

Penning his 25 years of experiences and his journey with Rs 1,000 to a multi-crore empire today, city-based businessman Sukhjeet Singh Cheema released his book at a ceremony held here today.

Titled ‘Safalte ke adbhut niyam-1’, the book is the success story of Cheema, author and chairman-cum-managing director Pukhraj Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. At the launch, Cheema said the book is meant to help improve the upliftment of the social and economic status of the people in general.

Padma Shri Prof Harmohinder Singh Bedi (Chancellor of Central University Himachal Pradesh) who wrote the summary of Cheema’s book was present as the chief guest. He was accompanied by his wife Principal Dr Gurnam Kaur Bedi. Eminent litterateur Dr Lakhwinder Singh Johal was the guest of honour. Sukhjeet Singh Cheema along with his wife Amandeep Kaur Cheema and Gurpreet Singh welcomed the eminent guests.

Talking about the book, Dr Bedi said that this book reminded him of the internationally recognised magazines like Reader’s Digest and Preetlari (by Gurbakash Singh Preetlari). “The book contains the energy which is required by the youth to accelerate the process of learning”, he said.

Cheema dedicated this book to his grandparents, parents and mentor. He specially mentioned that his wife, Amandeep Kaur Cheema, was a great support for compiling this book. He also thanked Dr. Bedi and Monika Mehta for their invaluable inputs for the completion of this book.