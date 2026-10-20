City boy Viraj Sharma becomes India’s No. 1 Under-17 shuttler

After a decade of hard work and dedication, Jalandhar’s Viraj Sharma has earned the much-awaited recognition, securing the No. 1 spot in India in the latest Under-17 boys’ badminton rankings.

Viraj had shot into limelight when he had won silver against Nabha's Jagsher Khangurra in the Under-17 singles final match held at the 37th Sub-Junior National Badminton Championship in Bhubaneswar in December last year. After the event, he had been picked by Infosys Foundation and is taking training at Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy in Bengaluru. Prior to that, he was taking coaching from Rise Sports School, Noida.

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Proud parents Rahul Sharma and Sanjita Sharma said, "It is such a big day for us. He was just six when he started the game. He used to be up at 4 am daily for the morning session. We kept running around with him whole day shuttling between his practice sessions, school and the daily grind. It was coach Parveen Kumar who trained him in his formative years at an academy in DAV Institute of Engineering and Technology. He was only 11 when we sent him to the Noida academy for a more professional training. Since then, there had been no looking back for him. He kept on improving and finally the big day has come for him".

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Rahul Sharma, who runs sanitary hardware business in Jalandhar, said, "We just want to see Viraj perform well internationally too in the years to come. Thankfully, he has also been picked by Khelo India, which shall be a big support."