City choreographer rises from dance studio to ‘Pride of Punjab’

From a dance studio started at Model Town 22 years ago to making thousands of people dance at big, fat, posh Indian weddings to judging dance talent on numerous OTT outings-Jalandhar based choreographer and fashion icon Gaggun Bedi has today earned the epithet of "Dance King", "Dandiya King" and "Pride of Punjab".

A choreographer, fashion icon and socialite, who's making people dance to his tunes for the past over 20 years, he's hosted massive wedding dances at Delhi, Mumbai, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Dubai and Thailand. Now he's all set to make a fresh new outing on a national OTT dance reality show. Born Gaganjit Singh Bedi, he's stuck to his passion for dance just like his name, Gaggun Bedi-which people know and love him by.

Bedi has judged the dance reality show "Dance Punjabi Dance", served as Chief Technical Director of the All India Dance Sport Federation (Amateur Dance Sport Federation of India and Breakdance Federation of India); represented India at the Asian Breaking Championship (part of the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China), has featured in books (London-based author, Anna Morcom's "Illicit World of Indian Dance" and Vijay Vishal Kapur and Mamta Malhotra's "Marital Juice"); has appeared on TV lifestyle shows with celebs and judged pageants. He recently got awarded 'Cultural and fashion Icon of India' at CT Group of Institutions' Excellence Awards.

Speaking to The Tribune, Gaggun says through years of people initially mocking him, what has sustained him is love and support from family and friends, and spirituality.

Gaggun Bedi says, "I started off with a dance studio with 10 students. People used to make fun of me "Eh kehre kaaman ch peya" (What kind of works is he into). I have relatives in Bollywood (Maheep Kapoor and Bobby Bedi) but I wanted to do something of my own. My father, Mum and sister have been huge supports."

Did he ever think he'll make it this far? Gaggun says "I started with a thought that I have to make it big. The dream was big and difficulties were never ending but the support was bigger and I'm thankful for all those who helped me."

What's his comfort zone, weddings or OTT? "Both are my babies. Both have their own spice."

A wedding which challenged him as a choreographer? "Things are quite professional now. So we discuss every single thing, one on one with clients with various rounds of meetings. There have been challenging moments - since Indian weddings have such a lot going with extra dancers, themes, presentations, venues. But it's all out worked out." His biggest wedding? One at Delhi. The song that he keeps going back to? "The hymn 'There shall be Showers of blessings, sent from the saviour above.' It always reassures me of the blessings the universe and God keeps pouring on us."

Future plans, "A couple of shows are happening right now. My next would be a reality show on OTT, on the lines of 'India's Got Talent'. There are weddings and other fashion collabs as well."

Advice to fellow choreographers, artists dreaming of making it big - "Never give up on your dreams. You're too precious and talented. Some people think "jaan pehchan" (acquaintances in higher places) is everything. But start enabling yourselves. Talent is all that matters. Believe in yourself and make it work."