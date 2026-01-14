City declared 'no flying zone' from Jan 14-16

As President Droupadi Murmu is scheduled to attend the 21st annual convocation of Dr BR Ambedkar National Institute of Technology on January 16, Jalandhar has been declared a 'no flying zone' from January 14 to 16.

Advertisement

Additional Deputy Commissioner (G) Amaninder Kaur issued the orders, saying that other than the aircraft and choppers of the President or any other VVIP, no other helicopter, drone or remote operated object can be flown for three days.

Advertisement

During the convocation, degrees will be conferred upon 1,452 students, comprising 1,011 undergraduate students (BTech), 238 postgraduate students (MTech), 21 MBA students, 90 MSc. students and 92 PhD students.

Advertisement

The ceremony is also expected to witness the presence of Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and eminent academicians. A total of 31 medals, including 30 discipline-wise medals and one overall B.Tech topper medal, will be awarded to meritorious students in recognition of their outstanding academic performance.

Speaking ahead of the convocation, Prof Binod Kumar Kanaujia, Director of NIT, stated that the presence of the President and other dignitaries and academicians would be a moment of immense pride and inspiration for the entire NIT Jalandhar fraternity.