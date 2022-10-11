City docs honoured for social service

Jalandhar, October 10
Director of Innocent Hearts Multi-speciality Hospital, Dr Chandra Bowry, and Dr Sumit Gupta were felicitated with an award during the ‘Pioneer of Medical Science — Health and Wellness Conclave’ for their efforts towards improving the health of the needy people.
The event was organised by SRS Foundation. On the occasion, Veena Gupta (NLP, Mind and Wellness Coach) was also honoured. Foundation’s MD Anmol Luthra said they had signed an agreement with the World Book of Records, London and Kids Care Foundation, Vancouver, and would soon launch a state-level campaign against drugs in Punjab with the support of this foundation.
SRS Foundation has been working in North India since last many years and leading film personalities are associated with the organisation. Founder Dr Sajan Sharma said that the way Dr Chandra Bowry and Dr Sumit Gupta have helped the needy inthe society by organising medical camps from time to time and distributing free medicines to them is applaudable.
