City educator attends principals' workshop

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 6

Principal of Apeejay College of Fine Arts, Dr Neerja Dhingra, participated in the five-day national level workshop on ‘Leadership Development for College Principals’ organised by the Department of Higher and Professional Education of the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) from November 28 to December 2.

As many as 29 principals from different states across the country participated in this workshop. While sharing about her experience at the nation level workshop, Principal Neerja Dhingra said in the workshop the significant topics such as leadership in governance of higher education, leadership in promoting multidisciplinary in higher education, improving teaching-learning and technology in higher education, developing research capacity in higher education, reform initiatives in higher education, internationalisation of higher education, strategies for managing and mobilising financial resources were talked and discussed about in length.

It was emphasised that these aspects are immensely crucial for the growth of the institution and if we do not implement these policies it will be extremely difficult to maintain the standard of higher education.

She added it was emphasised that the multidimensional educational institutions will not only be beneficial for the students to learn under the same roof but will also play an important role in making them financially self-reliant.

Dr Dhingra also shared that emphasis was also laid on adopting academic bank of credit by the colleges, so that students can develop their personality by studying different subjects according to their interest and convenience.

Professor Sudhanshu Bhushan, programme director, NIEPA, presided over the workshop and professor Neeru Snehi played the role of programme coordinator of the workshop. Professor S. Sonavane, Director, Department of Education and Extension, Savitribai Phule University, honored Dr Dhingra with a certificate of participation.