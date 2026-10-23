Jalandhar gears up for Asian Champions Trophy 2026

Preparations for the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 are in their final stages, with Jalandhar set to host international hockey from October 27. Nitin Kohli, President of Hockey Punjab and Vice-President of Hockey India, along with Varun Roojam, Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Punjab, inspected the arrangements at Surjit Hockey Stadium on Thursday to ensure readiness for the tournament.

Speaking to the media after the inspection, Kohli said the championship was a matter of pride for Punjab and an important opportunity to promote hockey among the younger generation. He said the tournament would begin in Jalandhar on October 27, with the opening ceremony to be held by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. The competition will conclude in Mohali on November 5.

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The tournament will feature six teams: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Bangladesh and Malaysia. The championship is expected to bring international attention to Punjab's rich hockey heritage, particularly Jalandhar, which has a long-standing association with the sport.

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Kohli said preparations at Surjit Hockey Stadium were nearing completion and the Indian team had already begun training at the venue. Players from the other participating teams are expected to arrive in Jalandhar ahead of their matches.

In order to encourage public participation and make international hockey accessible to everyone, Kohli announced that entry to the matches would be free for spectators. Fans can obtain digital passes online. Those unable to secure passes online can visit the stadium to enquire about registration and pass collection by presenting a valid identity card.

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Kohli and Roojam appealed to residents, students and hockey enthusiasts to attend the matches in large numbers and bring their families to watch international players in action. They said that giving children the opportunity to experience elite-level hockey first-hand could help develop a lasting interest in sports and encourage more young people to take up the game.

They also urged the public to extend its support to the participating teams and help make the championship a memorable sporting occasion for Jalandhar and Punjab.

The Asian Champions Trophy 2026 will provide an opportunity for local residents to witness international hockey on home ground while showcasing Jalandhar's sporting legacy to visiting teams and spectators.