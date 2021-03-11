Jalandhar gets Integrated Command & Control Centre, digital library

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 14

Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Sunday inaugurated the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) and launched digitalisation of Guru Nanak Library under the Smart City Mission and the Public Works Integrated Management System portal in the city.

He said the Rs 78 crore ICCC project included setting up of 1,200 high resolution CCTV cameras at 188 different locations in the city to facilitate surveillance, intelligence traffic management system with red light violation detection and automatic number plate recognition. Besides, the centre would ensure automatic traffic count and classification, speed violation detection, adaptive traffic control, public address, variable message display boards, emergency call box with panic button, air quality sensors, etc. In addition, integration of existing E-Governance Application (M-Seva) would be undertaken at the ICCC.

The minister said 32 surveillance cameras had been made operational at 10 prime locations of the city along with installation of a public address system at Model Town Intersection. MC services like streetlights, sewerage and water supply, property tax, sanitation, birth and death, building plan approvals, encroachments and data of the B&R branch, licensing and online building challan monitoring system, and services of plumber, electrician, carpenter, mason etc., would also be integrated with the ICCC.

In another unique initiative, the minister also unveiled Shri Guru Nanak Dev Public Digital Library. He said that the Rs 1.99 crore digital library comprises 20 desktop touch-screen computers and a web portal freely accessible for the citizens. Users of the digital library will have access to more than 50,000 e-books 5000+ premium books in English Hindi, Punjabi and other regional languages and 25,000 Indian and International e-journals.