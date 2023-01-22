City gets new Police Commissioner

Jalandhar, January 21
Punjab-cadre IPS officer Kuldeep Singh Chahal is the new Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar. The orders of his posting as CP Jalandhar was released by Punjab government late Saturday evening.
Chahal, a 2009-batch IPS officer, had earlier served as the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of the UT. He was relieved from his duties last month by the UT administration, and was awaiting new posting with Punjab Government.
Before being selected for IPS, Chahal who hails from Haryana was an ASI in Chandigarh Police, when he cracked the civil services examination. Meanwhile, 2007-batch IPS officer S Boopathi, who was posted as DIG, Jalandhar Range, and Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, has been posted as DIG Administration.
