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Home / Jalandhar / City homemaker publishes debut poetry collection at 70

City homemaker publishes debut poetry collection at 70

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Rishika Kriti
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:12 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Jyoti Sharma (70), a Jalandhar-based homemaker, poses with her family during the launch of her debut poetry collection, ‘Antas Se Anant’, in Jalandhar.
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A 70-year-old Jalandhar-based homemaker, Jyoti Sharma, has published her first book of poems, fulfilling a dream she had nurtured since the age of 15. Her debut collection, ‘Antas Se Anant’ (Internal to Eternal), featuring over 70 poems that she had written over the years, was launched in Jalandhar on October 2.

Sharma said as someone who continued to write without ever thinking seriously about publication, the collection marks a long awaited step towards sharing her work with readers. “I have always been fond of writing, particularly poetry, but I never knew how to get my work published,” she said.

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Sharma wrote her first poem at the age of 15, drawing from her own feelings about growing up. She recalled how family members would tell her to behave maturely because she was no longer a child. This made her realise how beautiful childhood was and how growing up often meant leaving behind its innocence. Her poem captured her feelings about being expected to mature while still longing for the carefree days of childhood.

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Born and raised in Delhi, Sharma graduated from Delhi University and later earned a degree in Business Management. After marrying Jalandhar-based industrialist Suresh Sharma, she settled in the city and devoted much of her time to raising their three children and managing household responsibilities.

Writing, however, remained a constant in her life. She continued putting her thoughts and experiences into poems and even composed tunes for some of them, which she enjoyed singing. But getting her work published remained a distant thought.

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“After my children settled into their own lives, I started getting more time for writing. I then joined Mahila Kavya Manch, a Jalandhar-based group of poetess that organises monthly poetry sessions. It gave me a platform to share my poems and connect with other writers. When fellow poets encouraged me to publish my work, I felt motivated to take the step. Their support helped me fulfil a dream I had carried for years,” she said.

Published by Delhi-based The Penmen Press, her book ‘Antas se Anant’ explores the themes of love, separation, relationships, memories, spirituality and self-reflection in simple language. Besides writing, Sharma serves as the president of a school and is associated with Rotary International, participating in social service activities.

“For me, this book is more than a debut; it is the fulfilment of a dream I have carried for years. My family has always supported and encouraged me to pursue my interests and their encouragement has helped me take this step. I believe it is never too late to follow a dream,” Sharma said.

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