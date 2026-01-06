City NGO works to build safe, dignified environment for girls

The recent incidents of crime against minor girls have started evoking the need for building a child-friendly society where they can grow with a sense of safety, dignity and emotional intelligence.

Various social organisations across the city have been working in this direction. Lately, Jalandhar-based NGO Daat Foundation has started holding talks with the girls of government schools through its structured awareness, training and therapeutic programmes. It has so far tried to make an impact on about 5000 girls from Jalandhar schools.

Dr Simranjeet Kaur, who is an advocate for child rights and runs Daat Foundation, says her objective is to strengthen the implementation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. “Our programmes do not just focus on minor girls and victims but also training school staff as the frontline responders, enabling early identification, prevention and responsible reporting of child abuse cases”, she said.

Her common tips for the girls are to maintain a safe distance from everyone including all relatives and reporting to mother, teacher or any trustworthy person about any misbehaviour by anyone. This could be passing of any vulgar comments, body shaming about private parts, bad touch, showing of porno stuff on phone or any other gadget to the child, inappropriate behaviour or sexual harassment.

A PhD in law, Dr Simranjeet Kaur has also been discussing various legal aspects of such acts with the parents too, telling them not to remain silent on any mishap with the girl and rather embolden them. She has also been training parents about rehabilitation of the victim girls while training them to ensure that their daughters do not get re-victimised and remain insecure in life.

“In this process, the first and the foremost step is to handle the issue very carefully, acting calmly, not blaming the child for any mishap and building a strong trust with the child telling her that you stand for her”, she tells. Daat Foundation has also been conducting play therapy and art therapy sessions, helping children express emotions, heal from trauma and build emotional resilience.

The social entrepreneur said that special emphasis is laid on holding child-friendly sessions for students covering personal safety, healthy boundaries and age-appropriate understanding of puberty, ensuring that children are informed, confident and empowered.

The expert said that the Daat Foundation also runs structured internship programmes to prepare future professionals in child protection, counselling, documentation, and advocacy. In addition, the organisation collaborates with government agencies and law enforcement authorities, sensitising officials to ensure coordinated, child-friendly, and efficient outcomes.

The Foundation has already collaborated with universities and educational institutions to run volunteer and internship programmes, nurturing socially responsible youth and future change-makers. Awareness among parents and the general public has been enhanced through webinars, workshops and digital outreach.

Dr Simranjeet Kaur maintains safeguarding children requires collective responsibility and continuous awareness. “When children feel safe, heard and emotionally supported, they grow into stronger and more confident individuals,” she added.