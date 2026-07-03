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Home / Jalandhar / City Police Commissioner Satinder Singh appointed patron of Surjit Hockey Society

City Police Commissioner Satinder Singh appointed patron of Surjit Hockey Society

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Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:51 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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A member of the delegation presents a bouquet to Jalandhar Police Commissioner Satinder Singh.
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Jalandhar Police Commissioner Satinder Singh has been appointed as the Patron of the Surjit Hockey Society, in accordance with the society's constitution, which designates the serving Police Commissioner of Jalandhar as its patron.

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A delegation of the Surjit Hockey Society, including LR Nair, working president Lakhwinder Pal Singh Khaira, CEO Iqbal Singh Sandhu, general secretary Surinder Singh Bhapa and other members, formally handed over the appointment letter to the Commissioner during a meeting held on Wednesday.

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The delegation briefed Commissioner Satinder Singh on the society's achievements and the preparations for the 43rd Indian Oil Surjit Hockey Tournament, scheduled to be held in October. They also highlighted the society's continued efforts in promoting hockey through its grassroots development initiatives.

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Accepting the honorary position, Commissioner Satinder Singh lauded the Surjit Hockey Society for its long-standing contribution to Indian hockey. He noted that the Surjit Hockey Academy is currently training over 125 young players aged 4 to 18 under the guidance of Olympians, Dronacharya Awardees and experienced coaches.

Expressing confidence in the academy's training system, he said it is poised to produce strong hockey talent in the coming years. He also assured full support from the police administration for the development of the organisation and the sport. On the occasion, Jalandhar DCP Manpreet Singh was also felicitated by the Surjit Hockey Society in recognition of his support and association with the organisation.

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