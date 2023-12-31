City resident alleges police inaction in scooter theft case

Jalandhar, December 30
Rakesh Bhandari, a resident of JP Nagar, here, alleged police inaction in a theft of his scooter on December 24.
He claimed that despite identifying the suspects through CCTV footage, providing evidence and their location to the police, they failed to act swiftly.
Bhandari said he even wrote to the Jalandhar CP seeking his intervention in the case. According to him, the complaint was lodged with the Basti Bawa Khel police station. After five days of the incident, the police registered an FIR yesterday. He lamented that timely action could have led to the arrest of the suspects by now.
In response, police officials from Basti Bawa Khel said an FIR had been lodged. They were investigating the matter. The cops assured of recovery of the stolen vehicle and the arrest of the suspects as soon as possible.
