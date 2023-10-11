City resident held with heroin

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 10

The city police today arrested a person and recovered 50 grams of heroin from his possession. The suspect has been identified as Gagan Batra, a resident of New Baldev Nagar here.

Rama Mandi SHO Rajesh Kumar said a police party was on routine checking near Surya Enclave. They saw Gagan holding a black polythene bag and walking towards the main road from Guru Gobind Singh Avenue side. On seeing the cops, he got scared, threw the polythene bag and turned towards the opposite direction. On suspicion, the police nabbed him and found 50 grams of heroin from the polythene bag.

The SHO said Gagan was a habitual smuggler as an FIR was already registered against him under the NDPS Act in Jalandhar. He was active in supplying drugs in the district. The suspect confessed that he got into the smuggling trade to make more money.

SHO Kumar said a case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act was registered against the suspect at the Rama Mandi police station.

“Police teams were investigating from where he used to procure heroin and to whom he was going to deliver the consignment,” he said.

#Mandi