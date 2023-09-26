City resident nabbed with illegal weapons

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 25

The Division Number 8 police today arrested a person and recovered two country made pistols, two live cartridges and a sharp weapon from his possession.

The suspect has been identified as Rohan Kumar, a resident of Amar Nagar in Jalandhar.

Addressing mediapersons, ADCP-2 Aditya said a police party was on a regular checking near Parshuram Nagar. They received a tip-off that Rohan, who was planning to commit some crime, was carrying illegal weapons.

“After getting information, the police party rushed to the spot and arrested the suspect. The police also seized the Activa scooter he was riding,” he said.

He said a case under Section 379-B of the IPC and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against him.

“Further investigations were on in the case. The police produced him in a court today and sought his remand for further interrogation,” he said.