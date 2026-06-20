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Home / Jalandhar / City roads turn saffron ahead of BJP chief Nitin Nabin’s visit

City roads turn saffron ahead of BJP chief Nitin Nabin’s visit

Will attend International Yoga Day event at LPU

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 03:54 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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City gears up for BJP chief Nitin Nabin’s maiden Jalandhar visit tomorrow. Photo Sarabjit Singh
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All main roads in the city from PAP Chowk to Bhagwan Valmiki Chowk have been decked up with saffron flags and BJP posters as the party's national president Nitin Nabin is on his maiden visit to the city tomorrow.

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Party workers have been asked to gather at Shri Ram Chowk tomorrow evening to receive the BJP national chief. From there on, he will lead a march with the party workers and leaders towards Valmiki Chowk, said district president of the party Sushil Sharma.

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The party has arranged for a chariot in which Nabin will be seated with state president Kewal Dhillon and Rajya Sabha member Tarun Chugh. The chariot has reached here from the national capital. All other party leaders will follow the chariot in open vehicles.

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Only the BJP leaders from the urban Assembly segments have been involved in the event. Band teams, gidda and bhangra artistes have been engaged to make the event look big and loud. There, however, will be no public address by the leader tomorrow.

Following the event, the BJP chief will meet the core committee members of the party over the dinner at a hotel. Next day, he will leave for Lovely Professional University to attend International Yoga Day event. He will attend a conclave with Sant Samaj at Haveli after which he will leave for Ludhiana where he has convened a meeting of more than 8,000 party workers. All ex-MLAs, ex-MPs and party office-bearers too have been called for a meeting in Ludhiana on Monday.

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All BJP top leaders from Jalandhar, including KD Bhandari, Rakesh Rathour, Manoranjan Kalia, Sushil Rinku and Sheetal Angural, are expected to receive the national chief at Amritsar tomorrow morning and escort him to the city in the evening.

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