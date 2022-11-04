City school told to return Rs 10.65 lakh to 123 students

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, November 3

The District Regulatory Body (DRB) for unaided educational institutions while hearing complaints against private schools in the district have asked St Joseph Convent Junior School, Lajpat Nagar, to return Rs 8,662 each to as many as 123 students. The total amount the school has been asked to return is Rs 10.65 lakh.

As many as nine complaints against various schools — KV-1, Jalandhar; St Judes School, Nakodar; BSF Senior Secondary School, Jalandhar Cantt; St Joseph Convent Junior School; MGN, Adarsh Nagar; and two complaints each against Police DAV Public School and APS Public, Wadala Chowk were received by the DRB.

Speaking to Jalandhar Tribune, Manu Jindal, a member of the DRB said while seven complaints received against the schools were related to charging fees from students who have lost family breadwinner, the complaint against MGN was related to change of dress code within very short span, while the complaint against St Joseph Junior was about over hike in its annual charges by over eight per cent.

He said the schools are covered under The Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions Act, 2016. As per the provisions of the act, no school can hike the fee by eight per cent annually. Similarly, the Punjab Fee Act also says that if the father or earning member of a student’s family dies, he or she shall not be compelled to leave school on account of non-payment of fee and won’t be charged till the completion of studies.

“Therefore, taking cognisance of the complaints received, the DRB summoned school authorities to the ADC office to present their justifications over the said violations,” he added.

Jindal said while the seven complaints related to charging fee from students who have lost earning member have been adjourned till the next hearing as school management sought time to discuss the same with their board directors or higher authorities, the complaint against MGN, too, has been adjourned as both the parties have been asked to bring in evidence to justify their arguments and the complaint against St Joseph Junior was disposed of as the school management agreed to return the hiked amount.

He said the St Joseph School had also submitted the receipts of the amount returned, which was Rs 8,662 per student, and even submitted the letter duly signed by parents wherein they have confirmed the receiving of the amount.

“The government has given powers to the regulatory body equal to civil court. If the schools are found violating law, we can impose a penalty up to Rs 1 lakh or more and if repeated violations are found, we can order the cancellation of license or affiliation of the school,” Manu Jindal said adding that no leniency would be shown towards schools found violating the law.

School prescribes shops to buy uniform, warned

Manu Jindal said as winters season has arrived, it’s a common practice of schools to change uniform etc, therefore, they made a random call at the front desk of Cambridge International, School, (Coed), and inquired about school uniform, to which, the respondent on call gave the address of two designated shops. He said the school was asked about the same, however, they denied the charges. “But the DRB has served an oral warning to the school in this regard”, he added. He also warned the schools to not to force the parents to buy uniforms from any specific shop as it is against government’s directions.