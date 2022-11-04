 City school told to return Rs 10.65 lakh to 123 students : The Tribune India

over 8% fee hike

City school told to return Rs 10.65 lakh to 123 students



Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, November 3

The District Regulatory Body (DRB) for unaided educational institutions while hearing complaints against private schools in the district have asked St Joseph Convent Junior School, Lajpat Nagar, to return Rs 8,662 each to as many as 123 students. The total amount the school has been asked to return is Rs 10.65 lakh.

What the law says

  • Manu Jindal, a member of the DRB, said seven complaints received against the schools were related to charging fees from students who have lost thier family breadwinner
  • As per the provisions of the The Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions Act, 2016, no school can hike the fee by eight per cent annually. Similarly, the Punjab Fee Act also says that if the father or earning member of a student’s family dies, he or she shall not be compelled to leave school on account of non-payment of fee and won’t be charged till the completion of studies

As many as nine complaints against various schools — KV-1, Jalandhar; St Judes School, Nakodar; BSF Senior Secondary School, Jalandhar Cantt; St Joseph Convent Junior School; MGN, Adarsh Nagar; and two complaints each against Police DAV Public School and APS Public, Wadala Chowk were received by the DRB.

Speaking to Jalandhar Tribune, Manu Jindal, a member of the DRB said while seven complaints received against the schools were related to charging fees from students who have lost family breadwinner, the complaint against MGN was related to change of dress code within very short span, while the complaint against St Joseph Junior was about over hike in its annual charges by over eight per cent.

He said the schools are covered under The Punjab Regulation of Fee of Unaided Educational Institutions Act, 2016. As per the provisions of the act, no school can hike the fee by eight per cent annually. Similarly, the Punjab Fee Act also says that if the father or earning member of a student’s family dies, he or she shall not be compelled to leave school on account of non-payment of fee and won’t be charged till the completion of studies.

“Therefore, taking cognisance of the complaints received, the DRB summoned school authorities to the ADC office to present their justifications over the said violations,” he added.

Jindal said while the seven complaints related to charging fee from students who have lost earning member have been adjourned till the next hearing as school management sought time to discuss the same with their board directors or higher authorities, the complaint against MGN, too, has been adjourned as both the parties have been asked to bring in evidence to justify their arguments and the complaint against St Joseph Junior was disposed of as the school management agreed to return the hiked amount.

He said the St Joseph School had also submitted the receipts of the amount returned, which was Rs 8,662 per student, and even submitted the letter duly signed by parents wherein they have confirmed the receiving of the amount.

“The government has given powers to the regulatory body equal to civil court. If the schools are found violating law, we can impose a penalty up to Rs 1 lakh or more and if repeated violations are found, we can order the cancellation of license or affiliation of the school,” Manu Jindal said adding that no leniency would be shown towards schools found violating the law.

School prescribes shops to buy uniform, warned

Manu Jindal said as winters season has arrived, it’s a common practice of schools to change uniform etc, therefore, they made a random call at the front desk of Cambridge International, School, (Coed), and inquired about school uniform, to which, the respondent on call gave the address of two designated shops. He said the school was asked about the same, however, they denied the charges. “But the DRB has served an oral warning to the school in this regard”, he added. He also warned the schools to not to force the parents to buy uniforms from any specific shop as it is against government’s directions.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan sustains bullet injury after gunfire attack during protest march, 1 killed

2
Punjab

No NOC required to register village land, says Bhagwant Mann as he pays surprise visit to Samrala tehsil office

3
World

Watch: ‘I only wanted to kill Imran and no one else’, says attacker who opened fire at former Pak PM Imran Khan

4
Patiala

Notorious drug smuggler Amrik Singh arrested month after he escaped from hospital

5
Trending

Pakistani woman falls for driver’s gear shifting style, ends up marrying him

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic

7
Nation

Gujarat Assembly poll to be held on December 1 and 5

8
Brand Connect

Exipure Reviews - Alarming Side Effects Concern! Disturbing Truth Revealed!

9
Punjab

Punjab and Chandigarh figure in Level II in Ministry of Education's Performance Grading Index

10
Nation

Canada told to prevent anti-India activities by individuals, groups

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic

Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk’s takeover
Trending

Viral pictures shows Twitter employee sleeping on office floor after Musk's takeover

2.5-feet-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding
Nation

Video: 2.5-ft-tall Azeem Mansuri from UP finally meets his match; wanted Modi, Yogi to attend his wedding

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three yrs
World

Canada announces new immigration plan, to admit 14.5L in next three years

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement
Punjab

Sunny Deol not interested in ticket from Gurdaspur, BJP looks for his replacement

‘Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai’: Musk’s ‘Blue tick’ bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter
Trending

'Theek theek laga lo Elon bhai, Sarojini mei $2 mein mil jata hai': Musk's 'Blue tick' bargain for $8 triggers meme-fest on Twitter

This was Neeraj Chopra’s epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them
Sports

This was Neeraj Chopra's epic reply to Europeans when asked if Indians have to return money parents spend on raising them

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video
Trending

Priceless reaction from hearing-impaired Kenyan girl who hears for the first time; watch viral video

Top News

There should be no blame-game over stubble-burning in Punjab, say Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann

There should be no blame-game over stubble-burning in Punjab, will address issue by next year, say Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann

Take responsibility for the problem

Supreme Court to take up stubble-burning issue on November 10

Supreme Court to take up stubble-burning issue on November 10

AQI level in the national capital reaches alarming stage

Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman

Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman

Highlights negligence on part of the Punjab govt

11 dead as SUV collides with empty bus in Madhya Pradesh

11 die as SUV collides with bus in Madhya Pradesh

Arvind Kejriwal to announce AAP's CM candidate for Gujarat Assembly polls today

Arvind Kejriwal to announce AAP's CM candidate for Gujarat Assembly polls today

The candidate will be named on the basis of opinion submitte...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Nagoke village resident dies of drug overdose

Amritsar: Nagoke village resident dies of drug overdose

Release Sikh prisoners, punish 1984 riots perpetrators, demands union

Two trucks carrying illegal sand seized

Dengue spreads its tentacles in Amritsar district

Sukhbir Badal, Virsa Singh Valtoha granted bail in case of violation of Covid norms

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Sirhind canal water supply suspended, to hit sowing

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic

Chandigarh: 64-km Metro link proposed for tricity to decongest traffic

Chandigarh improves 15 points in education rankings

Punjab tops Union Education Ministry's performance index, Chandigarh bags second spot

Chandigarh Sector 22 mobile market buzzes with booze at night

Burglars clean out seven bank lockers in Mandi Gobindgarh

There should be no blame-game over stubble-burning in Punjab, say Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann

There should be no blame-game over stubble-burning in Punjab, will address issue by next year, say Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann

Delhi minister Gopal Rai to convene high-level meet to decide GRAP stage 4 implementation

Capital records ‘severe’ AQI

ED files charge-sheet against SRS Group

24,000 farm fires, but Punjab AQI 'moderate'

Dengue cases in dist rise to 219

Dengue cases in dist rise to 219

211 found infected in Nawanshahr district

2 held with 50-gm heroin

Indian Oil, Railways set up title clash

SGPC member from Balachaur Mohinder Singh Hussainpur rejoins SAD

~7-lakh robbery case solved within 48 hours, five nabbed

Rs 7-lakh robbery case solved within 48 hours, five nabbed

Traders protest at Bhadaur House Market, AC Market

Two more test +ve

Ludhiana-based industrialist Neeraj Saluja sent to judicial custody

Intelligent traffic mgmt system to be implemented at major city junctions

Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman

Stubble-burning in Punjab is affecting Delhi, says child rights panel chairman

Expedite delivery of justice: Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Patiala: 3 excise officials shifted in liquor smuggling case

Notorious drug smuggler Amrik back in Patiala police net

Illegal flex boards dot Patiala roads