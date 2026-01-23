Jalandhar sports shop ex-worker steals ₹8.5L, kills caretaker

What initially appeared to be a theft of ₹8.5 lakh from a sports goods shop in Basti Nau turned into a murder investigation by the evening after the body of an elderly caretaker was found on the terrace of an adjoining shop.

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Madhu Gupta, owner of Sunfly Sports, reported on Thursday morning that ₹8.5 lakh in cash and her car were missing from her shop. She told the police that she had received the payment on January 20 but had forgotten to take it home or deposit it. When the police reached the spot, they found the shutters on the first floor broken. Although the thief had snapped the CCTV wires, a clip showing him exiting the premises surfaced. Gupta identified the suspect as Sonu, a former employee.

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Shopkeepers from the vicinity, who had gathered on the premises, said they even showed the police some blood stains found at the spot but the teams did not pay a heed. "They told us that the thief would have suffered an injury while escaping from the crime scene", said Ravinder Dhir, convener of the Khel Udyog Sangh.

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Later, the owner received a call from the Ambala police that her car had been hit in an accident at Ambala and two youths in the car had been rounded up. "One of the arrested youth was Sonu. He also confessed before the police that he had murdered Amarjit, who worked as caretaker in an adjoining shop and had reportedly spotted him committing theft.

It was after this that the police teams came to the spot again, searched the terrace and found the body of Amarjit. The victim hailed from Adampur.

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Dhir stated that the criminals had no fear of the police administration. "Lawlessness has spread across the city and Jalandhar West has become a capital for criminals, leaving the common man helpless and at the mercy of God", he said. Other sports goods traders, including Prem Uppal, Sham Sunder Mahajan, Parveen Anand, Ramesh Anand, Sanjay Mehndi Ratta, and Rahul Kohli, also raised concerns of growing insecurity in the business community.