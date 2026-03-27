City sprinter shines in 60m at national Indoor Athletics championships

Rising sprint star Gurindervir Singh delivered a stellar performance at the first National Indoor Athletics Championships being held in Odisha, clocking an impressive 6.60 seconds in the 60 m race.

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The Jalandhar-based athlete, who has already earned recognition as one of India’s fastest men, continues to build on his growing reputation. Gurindervir had earlier set a new national benchmark in the 100m event, registering a time of 10.20 seconds at the Indian Grand Prix 1 in Bengaluru. This achievement earned him the nickname “Flying Sikh-2,” drawing comparisons to legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh.

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Behind Gurindervir’s success stands his long-time coach Sarabjit Singh, who has mentored him for over a decade. The duo’s journey began when Gurindervir was just 14 years old and their partnership has since evolved into one of dedication and consistent progress.

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Expressing his pride, Sarabjit Singh said, “I am so proud of him. Nothing makes me more elated.” His words reflect the hard work and commitment that have propelled Gurindervir into the national spotlight.

With his recent indoor performance and record-breaking outdoor achievements, Gurindervir Singh is fast emerging as a key figure in Indian athletics, signaling a promising future on both national and international tracks.