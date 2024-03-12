City stinks as contractors stop lifting waste

Jalandhar, March 11
It seems that city’s waste management problem is not going to be resolved soon. The city is already in a mess as there are piles of garbage everywhere. Private contractors recently declared that they would stop lifting garbage.
Garbage was not again lifted today as the contractors did not get work orders. As per information, the contractors had been holding meetings with the Municipal Corporation to get work approvals.
“Several meetings have been held with MC officials, but nothing has been done. We can’t execute work till we get approval,” said one of the associates involved in waste lifting process in the city.
The waste would not be lifted from dumps at Nangal Shama, Rama Mandi, Maqsuda, Vikas Puri, Dakoha, BMC and Model Town.
When the contractors decided not to lift waste last month, officials told them that they would be given work orders within a week.
“Even after 25 days, we are yet to get work orders. We will not lift garbage till we get due payments and work orders,” said one of the contractors.
