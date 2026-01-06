The Government Institute of Leather and Footwear Technology (GILFT) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with MSME's Process and Product Development Centre (PPDC), Meerut, to open an extension centre here.

Industries Minister, Punjab, Sanjiv Arora, addressed a stakeholders’ meeting on sports goods manufacturing. “The PPDC centre will be opened here to give a fillip to the sports industry by assisting in research and development (R&D) work. The agreement has been inked by Aditya Prakash Sharma, Principal Director, PPDC, Meerut, and Rohit Dahiya, Principal, GILFT, Jalandhar.

The Cabinet Minister described the initiative as a game-changer, claiming that it would help position Jalandhar’s sports industry among the world’s leading manufacturing hubs. He said the proposed technology extension centre, to be set up at an estimated cost of Rs 10 crore, would offer facilities for testing, training, skill development and research and development (R&D) to meet evolving global standards.

Arora said Punjab had emerged as the largest contributor to India’s sports goods manufacturing, accounting for nearly 65 per cent of national production and about 70 per cent of exports.

He said Jalandhar alone housed more than 1,000 manufacturing units and supplied sports equipment to over 150 international markets. Arora further said the new centre would help the local industry remain competitive in a rapidly expanding global market.

Quoting global trends, he noted that the international sports equipment market, valued around $180 billion in 2024, was projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8 per cent by 2030.

India’s sports economy is expected to touch $80–90 billion by 2030, and Punjab will continue to play a decisive role in this growth story. He said the technology extension centre would focus on understanding the specific requirements of the sports and leather industry and preparing a skilled workforce aligned with modern technologies, automation and sustainable manufacturing practices. He added that the government had already provided land for the project.

The minister also highlighted slew of initiatives to be launched by the government to strengthen domestic production at the grassroots level. He noted that today’s event was a joint effort of the NITI Aayog and the Punjab Government to further give a major push to the sports industry of the state.

He said Punjab contributed a major share to the country’s production and exports of sports goods, supported by skilled manpower, cluster-based manufacturing, and strong policy backing. Arora said this sector in Punjab had evolved from traditional craftsmanship to an organised, export-oriented manufacturing hub that met the needs of international brands, sports federations, and institutional buyers. He said this sector provided the direct employment to over 1.5 lakh people and indirect employment to over 3 lakh through logistics, packaging, and other services.

He said Jalandhar’s cluster was globally known for hand-stitched footballs, cricket gear, protective sports equipment and fitness products, catering to both domestic and international markets. Arora further said Punjab-based manufacturers supplied equipment to major global brands such as Adidas, Nike, Puma, Decathlon, and New Balance.

Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, Vice-Chairman, NITI Aayog, Suman Bery, Senior Adviser, NITI Aayog, Sanjeet Singh, and Administrative Secretary, Department of Industry and Commerce, Kamal Kishore Yadav, also highlighted the importance of technology upgradation and innovation in sustaining Punjab’s leadership in sports goods manufacturing.

Bery called upon local manufacturers to focus on quality and innovation. Earlier in the day, the NITI Aayog team visited prominent sports goods manufacturing units in Jalandhar, including Saavi International, Alpha Hockey and Shrey Sports.

Mukul Verma of Saavi International briefed the team on Jalandhar-made products being used at global platforms, including rugby balls used in the Women’s Rugby World Cup and hockey equipment featured in the Olympics. An exhibition showcasing Jalandhar-made sports goods, safety gear and related equipment was also organised, drawing appreciation from policymakers and industry leaders alike.