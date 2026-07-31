City volleyball coach to represent India at FIVB U-17 Boys World championship

Amrit Pal Singh has been appointed as the assistant coach of team India for the FIVB (Fédération Internationale de Volleyball) U-17 Boys World Championship 2026, scheduled to be held in Doha, Qatar, from August 19 to 29. "Through this prestigious appointment, he will represent India, Punjab and the Punjab Sports Department on the global stage," he said.

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Hailing from Jalandhar, Amrit Pal Singh comes from a family deeply rooted in volleyball. His father was an international volleyball player, whose passion and dedication inspired Amrit Pal to take up the sport at an early age. He began formal volleyball training at the age of 10 and soon established himself by excelling in school, district and state-level competitions.

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His career continued to flourish as he represented Punjab in senior national championships, where he was recognised multiple times as the best libero for his outstanding defensive performances.

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A major turning point came in 2013 when a knee injury forced him to step away from competitive volleyball. Rather than ending his association with the sport, the setback marked the beginning of a remarkable coaching career. He enrolled at the NIS Bengaluru, where he graduated with a gold medal, demonstrating exceptional coaching potential.

Today, Amrit Pal Singh is recognised as India's youngest FIVB (level III) certified volleyball coach, a distinction that reflects his technical expertise and commitment to the development of the sport. Reflecting on his transition from player to coach, Amrit Pal Singh said, "Initially, I did miss playing professionally. But then I started loving coaching the players so much that I forgot everything else."