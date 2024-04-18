Jalandhar youth held with illegal pistol

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 17

The police have arrested a youth and recovered a country made pistol from his possession.

The suspect has been identified as Aman Luthra, a resident of Gulab Devi road, Rattan Nagar, Jalandhar.

Divulging details, the police said they got a tip-off that a gang involved in smuggling of illegal arms was active in the city. After getting information, the police laid a trap. A police party patrolling at Madhuban School spotted a youth heading towards Shaheed Babu Labh Singh Nagar.

“On suspicion, the police stopped the youth for checking. During search, the police recovered a country made pistol and a cartridge from his possession,” they said.

A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against the suspect at Basti Bawa Khel police station.

Police officials said further investigations were on in the case.

