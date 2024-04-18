Jalandhar youth held with illegal pistol

Jalandhar, April 17
The police have arrested a youth and recovered a country made pistol from his possession.
The suspect has been identified as Aman Luthra, a resident of Gulab Devi road, Rattan Nagar, Jalandhar.
Divulging details, the police said they got a tip-off that a gang involved in smuggling of illegal arms was active in the city. After getting information, the police laid a trap. A police party patrolling at Madhuban School spotted a youth heading towards Shaheed Babu Labh Singh Nagar.
“On suspicion, the police stopped the youth for checking. During search, the police recovered a country made pistol and a cartridge from his possession,” they said.
A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against the suspect at Basti Bawa Khel police station.
Police officials said further investigations were on in the case.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US reacts to Elon Musk's 'backing permanent seat for India’ remark
Elon Musk had called India not having a permanent seat in th...
Punjab-origin man awaiting deportation because of his illegal entry to US dies in hospital
On June 29, 2023, Jaspal Singh was arrested by US Customs an...
UAE reels for a third day after record-breaking storm
Flooding trapped residents in traffic, offices and homes as ...
Video: Brazilian woman takes uncle's dead body on wheelchair to bank to sign for loan on his name
The woman claimed to be the man’s niece and sought to take o...