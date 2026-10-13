City’s chess player wins bronze at Asia Pacific Deaf championship

Hearing and speech impaired chess player Mallika Handa who recently won the gold medal at the National Chess Championship for the Deaf, that was held in New Delhi from September 17 to 21, has now added another feather to her cap. She has won bronze medal in the Asia Pacific Deaf Championship that was held in Malaysia.

Mallika has again proved her mettle by winning this prestigious championship. With her national chess championship victory, Mallika had secured her ninth gold medal at the national championship, adding another milestone to her remarkable 14 year sporting career.

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“Following her latest achievement, she will represent India at the Winter Deaflympics in Austria in January 2027,” her mother Renu Handa had informed.

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“Despite her consistent success at the national-level and years of bringing medals home, Mallika’s long standing demand for a government job remains unresolved,” her mother alleged.

Mallika’s mother said they have repeatedly approached ministers and political leaders over the years, seeking employment opportunities in recognition of her sporting achievements, but have received assurances without a concrete resolution.

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“For years, we have been struggling to get her a job. No one can understand the pain we are going through. Every time we meet a minister or a leader, we are given promises, but nothing happens,” her mother said.