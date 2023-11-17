Jalandhar's max AQI shoots up to 317

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 16

Fifty-four farm fires were reported in Jalandhar and 13 in Kapurthala districts today. Now, the total number of crop residue burning cases has reached 1,084 in Jalandhar and 941 in Kapurthala. Following directions of the Supreme Court to stop stubble burning, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Vishesh Sarangal and the SSP, Jalandhar, held a joint meeting with SDMs, DSPs and SHOs at the District Administrative Complex on Thursday.

Taking a serious note of continuous stubble burning cases for the past few days in Jalandhar, the DC said SHOs and cluster officials would face disciplinary action even if a single farm fire incident was reported from their jurisdiction.

Notably, from November 12 to November 15, as many as 131 farm fires had been reported in Jalandhar and 25 in Kapurthala districts.

Sarangal said paddy would be harvested in some areas, including Shahkot, Lohian and some parts of Phillaur, in the next few days.

Sarangal asked cluster officials to meet sarpanches, hold foot marches in villages, make public announcements through gurdwaras, temples and other places to prevent crop residue burning.

Giving strict directions to the SHOs and cluster teams to ensure zero farm fires, the DC said show-cause notices would be issued to them and a report sent to their high-ups recommending action against them.

Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, SSP, Jalandhar (Rural), instructed SHOs to remain in fields for keeping a round-the-clock check in villages to prevent farm fires.

During Diwali celebrations, bursting of crackers wrecked the Jalandhar’s air quality index (AQI) with the number hitting a maximum limit of 500 for two consecutive days.

On Wednesday, Jalandhar recorded an average AQI of 235 and the maximum at 306. There was a slight increase in the AQI today with Jalandhar recording an average AQI of 276 and the maximum at 317.

On November 13 and 14, the average AQI was 291 and 222 respectively, and maximum was 500 for both days.

Dramatic reduction in farm fires before Diwali worked wonders for the air quality bringing its figure down to satisfactory levels. It rose again after the incessant bursting of crackers.

Not a single farm fire was reported two days before Diwali in Jalandhar and Kapurthala districts.

