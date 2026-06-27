City’s revamped table tennis hall hosts 400 players for state-level tournament

The newly renovated and state-of-the-art table tennis hall in Jalandhar lived up to its promise as it successfully hosted the 1st Punjab State Ranking Table Tennis Tournament, which concluded on Thursday after three days of competition.

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Organised by the Jalandhar District Table Tennis Association under the aegis of the Punjab Table Tennis Association (PTTA), the tournament witnessed an overwhelming response, with nearly 400 players from across Punjab competing in the Under-11, Under-13, Under-15, Under-17 and senior categories.

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The championship not only showcased the growing talent in the state but also highlighted Jalandhar’s emergence as a premier destination for table tennis. The newly constructed hall, equipped with modern facilities, received widespread appreciation from players, coaches and officials alike.

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According to PTTA officials, the world-class infrastructure has already attracted attention at the national-level. Requests are being considered to shift the training base of several national-level players to Punjab. Among the prominent names expected to train at the venue are Shanaya Tyagi from Delhi and Vartika Sagar from Uttar Pradesh and others.

The venue had recently hosted a 10-day coaching camp, bringing together players from different parts of the country. The tournament also highlighted Punjab’s promising young table tennis talent. Twelve-year-old Trijal Vohra from Amritsar impressed everyone with a title-winning performance. Several other budding players and table tennis stars, including Inaya, Jasmine, Anmol and Gulsheen, displayed remarkable skill, determination and enthusiasm throughout the competition.

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Adding to the vibrant atmosphere was the strong support from parents, many of whom travelled with their children to cheer them on and encourage their sporting dreams. Young participants shared inspiring stories of their journey in table tennis.

“With excellent infrastructure, enthusiastic participation and a promising pool of young talent, the successful conduct of the Punjab State Ranking Tournament has marked another significant milestone for table tennis in the state,” the organisers said.