Jalandhar's Swachh ranking improves, but no visible change seen on ground

Avneet Kaur
Jalandhar, October 2
Even as the city has improved its national rank from 161 to 154 in the Swachhata Survekshan-2022, the ground reality reflects a sorry state of affairs.
MC failed in waste mgmt: Residents
According to residents, the Municipal Corporation has miserably failed in waste management and neither segregated collection of waste is being done in the city, besides every day one or the other locality is protesting over garbage dump issues.
They said the present situation in the city is that it has no place left for dumping collected waste as almost all the dumping sites are overflowing. “Moreover, the plant for waste management has not come up in the city despite proposals being made for over a decade now. Neither the concrete waste management plant has been commissioned nor is there any trace of a bio-mining plant in the city which was to come up at Wariana village”, said Ward No. 2 coucillor, Sushil Sharma, adding that even no discussions had taken place about these plants in the House meetings ever.
He also alleged that when survey team visits, the MC officials show them beautiful spots in the city and the real picture is never shown.
“I don’t agree with the ranking as hardly any change is visible in the city concerning issues like traffic, waste management, good infrastructure, roads and green cover,” said Mehtab Singh, a resident of Pratap Bagh.
Meanwhile, MC officials claimed that dedicated efforts were being taken for the segregation and effective management of waste in the city, therefore, the ranking has improved. They said to further better the ranking, they appeal to the residents to join hands in the source segregation of household waste.
In this year’s Swachh Survekshan, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has given more weightage to Service Level Progress component (sustainable sanitation, segregated collection of waste and processing and disposal) category, followed by Citizen Voice (Citizen Feedback, citizen engagement, citizen experience) and Garbage Free City and ODF certification.
