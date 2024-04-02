Civic apathy in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, April 1

In a shocking example of civic apathy, an electricity pole wrapped with telephone cables, on which an LED bulb was installed for street light has been badly curved near the SDM office for the last three days. But no official of civil administration, police, MC or PSPCL has bothered to remove it.

