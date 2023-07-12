Civic body begins cleaning of drain in Phagwara

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, July 11

With the efforts and initiative of former minister Joginder Singh Mann, the Municipal Corporation started the work of cleaning the drain at Nimma Wala Chowk in the city with a super sucker machine at a cost of Rs 6.41 lakh.

Maan said cleaning the drain will provide relief as the shopkeepers of Gaushala market and residents of the surrounding areas have to face of loss and hardships due to waterlogging.

He also strongly appealed to the common citizens and shopkeepers not to throw polythene, plastic bottles or any other garbage in the drains which is likely to block the sewerage system. He said that proper drainage of rainwater is possible only when there is no obstruction in the flow of water from the drain.

AAP leaders Harmesh Pathak, Varun Bangar Chak Hakim, Naresh Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Dharamveer Sethi, Rakesh Kumar Keshi, Ranjit Pabla, Raja Kaulsar, Cheena Walia and the Superintending Engineer of Sewerage Department, Rajinder Chopra, Davinder Pal Singh and Rajesh Pabbi, JEs, were among those present on the occasion.

#Phagwara