Civic body budget meeting unlikely before March 31

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, March 28

Even though there are just three days left for the financial year to end, the Municipal Corporation is yet to convene the House meeting to pass the annual budget.

As per reports, the agenda for an estimated amount of Rs400 crore is not yet ready. As per the MC bylaws, a copy of the agenda has to be circulated to all MC councillors with the proposed date of the meeting at least 72 hours before it is actually conducted by the Mayor and the MC Commissioner.

The reason for the delay is an expected stormy session, especially since the defeat of the Congress, which currently dominates the MC with 65 of the 80 councillors, faced in the state Assembly poll. In the Jalandhar city area in which the MC area falls, two Congress MLAs (Sushil Rinku and Rajinder Beri, both of them former MC councillors) lost from their seats while two (Pargat Singh and Bawa Henry) managed to retain theirs.

Mayor Jagdish Raja’s defiance against Beri in terms of less votes polled in the former’s ward has already been an issue of discussion. There are reports that several MC councillors of the Congress could switch sides to move towards AAP in the coming weeks. This is perhaps now giving a sense of insecurity to Raja and many say that he is not comfortable with calling a meeting at this stage.

Most councillors said since the budget meeting would not be possible before March 31, they expected the MC House meeting to be put off by a month. “The Commissioner may be able to get permission to use the funds for payment of salaries and other fixed expenses for April and get time to hold the budget meeting later. We believe so as there has so far been no word on meeting coming from any corner,” they said.

Deputy Mayor Harsimranjit S Banti said, “The Mayor had gone abroad, but since he is now back, we expect that he should call a meeting to pass the budget in a day or so.”

MC councillor and District Mahila Congress chief Jasleen Sethi said, “I will meet the Mayor or the Commissioner tomorrow and press for an early meeting of the House. We need to sit down and discuss the projects for the city so that we are able to perform well ahead of the MC elections which could be just 8-9 months away.”