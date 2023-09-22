Civic body officials raze illegal colony on Sodal road

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 21

Continuing its drive against illegal buildings and colonies, the Municipal Corporation demolished an unauthorised colony carved out behind the JMP factory on the Sodal road here today. The colony was established near an old factory. Around 16 houses had already been constructed, while six houses were under-construction.

Officials also carried out a demolition drive on the Gujja Peer road where a commercial hall was being constructed. The officials said a residential map was sanctioned for the same. Instead, a commercial property was being set up here.

ATP Dheeraj Sahota, ATP Rajinder Sharma, ATP Sushma Duggal and Building Inspectors Rajvir Kaur and Varinder Preet Kaur were present during the drives.

Four unauthorised commercial shops were also sealed in the Dakoha area recently. Unauthorised commercial constructions were demolished on the Dhilwan road and three buildings were demolished on the Old Hoshiarpur road.

Officials said a total of six illegal shops were razed on the Kotla road.