Civic body polls: DC reviews preparations

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 15

As the State Election Commission has issued the schedule for preparation of voter list for municipal polls, the district administration today declared its preparations for the upcoming MC polls with the appointment of 15 EROs (Electoral Registration Officers) and AEROs (Assistant Electoral Registration Officers) for the same.

DC Vishesh Sarangal, while reviewing the preparations made for smooth conduct of polls, has said the administration is all set to prepare voters list as the qualifying date of 1-1-2023.

Draft publication of voters list will take place on October 21 after the preparation of electoral rolls up to October 19. He further said on the draft publication of voters list, people would be able to file claims and objections up to October 31 and the claims/complaints which will be dispose of on November 8. Final publication of voters list will be made on November 10, he added.

The EROs deputed for MC polls included GM Industry Jalandhar, SDM Jalandhar 1 and 2, Secretary RTA, ACA PUDA, Deputy Commissioner State Tax (Excise) Jalandhar, XEN Water Supply and Sewerage Board Jalandhar-1, DRO, Deputy Director Land Records, Deputy Registrar Co-operative Societies, DDPO, District Town Planner, XEN Water Supply and Sanitation Jalandhar-1 and 2 and Assistant Excise Commissioner State Tax Audit -1.

Besides, 15 AEROs, include Deputy Director Factory Jalandhar-1, Tehsildar Jalandhar-1 and 2, GM Punjab Roadways Jalandhar-2, Estate Officer PUDA, Assistant Taxation Commissioner Jalandhar-1, SDO Water Supply and Sewerage Board Jalandhar-1, DEO (Elementary), Executive Engineer Punjab Mandi Board, Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies Jalandhar -1, Assistant Labour Commissioner, Assistant Town Planner, SDO Water Supply and Sanitation Jalandhar-1 and 2 and Assistant Excise Commissioner State Tax Audit -2.

The Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner also asked the EROs and AEROs to ensure that no eligible person to be left behind for registration as voter, especially the youth.