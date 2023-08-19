Civic body removes encroachments

Phagwara:
The Municipal Corporation has launched a campaign against encroachments in the city. A team of the MC on Friday removed encroachments near Balmiki Chowk. MC officials asked encroachers to remove their illegal constructions to clear the way for pedestrians. —
