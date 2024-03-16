Civic body stops work of buildings in Sadhu Singh Colony

Jalandhar, March 15
The municipal corporation (MC) has initiated a drive against illegal structures in the city. Today, an MC team stopped work of the under construction buildings in Sadhu Singh Colony and Sudama Vihar.
Besides, the MC recovered Rs 54 lakh penalty from illegal farm houses in the city during last seven days.
Notably, in the last two days, the MC issued notice to the owner of a two-storey building at Wadala Chowk. The MC issued had notices to 21 godown owners, who had not taken change of land use permission, from the MC till date. Godowns of up to 50 to 60 marlas were being run as commercial units.
