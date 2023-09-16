Civic body tightens noose on unauthorised constructions, razes six shops on Kotla road

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 15

The municipal corporation (MC) demolished several illegal commercial buildings that were under construction in various parts of the city.

The drive was started by officials of the building branch of the corporation today morning. The demolition drive continued till evening. Unauthorised colonies at Paragour and Bulandpur were demolished by the MC.

Besides, four unauthorised commercial shops were sealed in the Dakoha area. Also, unauthorised commercial constructions were demolished on the Dhilwan road and three buildings were demolished on the Old Hoshiarpur road.

Officials said a total of six illegal shops were razed on the Kotla road.

Officials of the MC have started taking strict action against illegal and unauthorised buildings and shops. Notices are also being sent to owners of illegal commercial buildings.

The MC has started the drive against illegal and unauthorised constructions after a long time.