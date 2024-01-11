Civic body turns a blind eye as city roads in shambles

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, January 10

The deteriorating condition of several key roads in the city, including Cool Road, Urban Estate, Phase II road near MGN School, the Defence Colony road, and the road leading from PIMS Hospital to Garha Chowk and others has escalated distress among residents.

Daily commuters often get frustrated while navigating on these hazardous roads. The state of roads highlights the poor quality of patchwork and inadequate supervision, resulting in temporary fixes that last barely a month.

Commuters say despite several complaints, officials appear indifferent towards damaged roads which pose a serious threat to the safety of residents. Defence Colony residents recount a year-long ordeal, starting with a brief respite when the road was patched up during the Assembly elections only to be dug up again for the Surface Water Project. They said it’s been a long since the pipe-laying work was completed, but the road had not been repaired yet.

Cool Road has become another recurring grievance of commuters. “The road, once in good condition, has been dug up for water pipe installation, but repair work is yet to commence leaving the stretch in a dilapidated state,” the commuters said.

They claimed that the recently inaugurated flyover near Jalandhar Cantt railway crossing too had developed sizable potholes that endangered commuters.

Residents have raised concern over the apparent negligence of development projects, with issues ranging from broken roads to malfunctioning streetlights, overflowing sewage and inadequate waste management.

Kalpana, a resident, laments the absence of councillors or mayor since the dissolution of the municipal corporation House over a year ago leaving residents without a responsive authority.

Business establishments near Garha Chowk have reported a decline in footfall due to the deteriorating road condition. One of the shop owners, Sanjay Verma, said customers were avoiding their stores due to the road’s condition that adversely impacted their businesses.

“We demand urgent intervention of the MC and the district administration to address the pressing issues plaguing the city’s infrastructure and ensure safety and wellbeing of residents,” he said.