Civic body’s negligence costs woman her life

Jalandhar, August 25

Carelessness on the part of the municipal corporation (MC) officials has cost a woman her life. A middle-aged woman died in Manjit Nagar locality of the Jalandhar West Assembly constituency after slipping on sewage and falling on the road last evening.

Victim Neeru, who was a factory worker and resident of Ghah Mandi, was walking back home after her shift finished at 8 pm on Thursday evening. Since sewer water stagnates on the roadside, the stretch has become slippery. Poor drainage has aggravated the problem as the rainwater has also not dried on the road even after 20 days.

The residents of the area say they had complained to the MC officials at least four times but to no avail.

“All residents have jointly taken up the matter with the officials of the civic body, but the problem has not been resolved,” said Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Manjit Nagar.

The residents said that due to waterlogging, layers of algae had deposited on road and made it slippery. “Today a woman slipped on the road and died. Tomorrow it could be our turn,” said the victim’s factory colleague.

Former MC area councillor Harsimranjit S Banti, who had joined the AAP after quitting the Congress, said, “The MC officials don’t listen to the issues that we take up with them. Not just me, even AAP MLA Sheetal Angural has repeatedly called the JE and SDO concerned and even the XEN too to resolve the problem but to no avail. Obviously, it’s the MC officials who are responsible for the woman’s death. Although new pipes have been laid, sewer gets choked every alternate day. Whenever we ask the JE to arrange for a machine to clear the choked sewer, his reply is that it’s not available.”

Notably, Jalandhar Lok Sabha MP Sushil Rinku hails from the same area.

MC junior engineer (JE) Harinder denied that the sewer water had accumulated on the road. “It’s the rainwater that has been accumulating on the road for days’ altogether. Our men have been deployed on the main road outside the colony today. They doing the repair work,” he said.