Civil Hospital observes World Mental Health Day, urges people to seek timely treatment

To mark World Mental Health Day, an awareness programme was organised at the De-addiction Centre of Civil Hospital, Phagwara, on Friday to highlight the importance of mental well-being and encourage people to seek timely help for mental health concerns.

The programme was organised under the directions of the Civil Surgeon, Kapurthala, and under the guidance of Senior Medical Officer Dr Simardeep Kaur, with Dr Nikhil Singh overseeing the proceedings.

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Addressing the gathering, psychiatrist Dr Nikhil Singh said the primary objective of observing World Mental Health Day was to make people understand that mental health was as important as physical health and deserved equal attention and care. He said that the fast-paced lifestyle, increasing stress and changing circumstances had led many people to experience mental health concerns such as anxiety, depression and emotional distress.

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Dr Singh observed that social stigma, hesitation and fear often prevented people from speaking openly about their mental health problems, which could further aggravate their condition. He emphasised that sharing one’s feelings and concerns with family members, friends or mental health professionals could help reduce stress and provide emotional support.

He also highlighted the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet, adequate sleep, yoga and regular physical exercise, in promoting mental well-being. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Deepak, a house surgeon at Civil Hospital, Phagwara, said that people experiencing persistent stress or depression should not hesitate to seek professional assistance. He advised them to consult a psychologist or doctor whenever emotional distress continued or began to affect their daily lives.

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Dr Deepak also appealed to people from all sections of society to remain attentive to the mental well-being of those around them and help create an environment based on empathy, understanding and mutual support. He stressed that open conversations about mental health could help reduce stigma and encourage individuals to seek assistance without fear or hesitation.