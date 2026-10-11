DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Civil Hospital observes World Mental Health Day, urges people to seek timely treatment

Civil Hospital observes World Mental Health Day, urges people to seek timely treatment

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:09 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
To mark World Mental Health Day, an awareness programme was organised at the De-addiction Centre of Civil Hospital, Phagwara, on Friday.
Advertisement

To mark World Mental Health Day, an awareness programme was organised at the De-addiction Centre of Civil Hospital, Phagwara, on Friday to highlight the importance of mental well-being and encourage people to seek timely help for mental health concerns.

The programme was organised under the directions of the Civil Surgeon, Kapurthala, and under the guidance of Senior Medical Officer Dr Simardeep Kaur, with Dr Nikhil Singh overseeing the proceedings.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, psychiatrist Dr Nikhil Singh said the primary objective of observing World Mental Health Day was to make people understand that mental health was as important as physical health and deserved equal attention and care. He said that the fast-paced lifestyle, increasing stress and changing circumstances had led many people to experience mental health concerns such as anxiety, depression and emotional distress.

Advertisement

Dr Singh observed that social stigma, hesitation and fear often prevented people from speaking openly about their mental health problems, which could further aggravate their condition. He emphasised that sharing one’s feelings and concerns with family members, friends or mental health professionals could help reduce stress and provide emotional support.

He also highlighted the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, including a balanced diet, adequate sleep, yoga and regular physical exercise, in promoting mental well-being. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Deepak, a house surgeon at Civil Hospital, Phagwara, said that people experiencing persistent stress or depression should not hesitate to seek professional assistance. He advised them to consult a psychologist or doctor whenever emotional distress continued or began to affect their daily lives.

Advertisement

Dr Deepak also appealed to people from all sections of society to remain attentive to the mental well-being of those around them and help create an environment based on empathy, understanding and mutual support. He stressed that open conversations about mental health could help reduce stigma and encourage individuals to seek assistance without fear or hesitation.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts