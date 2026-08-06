DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Civil Hospital performs first-ever ligament reconstruction surgery

Civil Hospital performs first-ever ligament reconstruction surgery

article_Author
Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:35 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Doctors examine a patient after the first-ever Arthroscopic ACL reconstruction surgery performed at Civil Hospital Kapurthala.
Advertisement

Civil Hospital Kapurthala has achieved a significant milestone by successfully performing its first-ever Arthroscopic ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) Reconstruction Surgery. The minimally invasive procedure was successfully performed on 35-year-old Heena under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, completely free of cost.

Advertisement

The 35-year-old patient had sustained a ligament tear after falling from her scooter during an accident about a month ago. Following the injury, she suffered from severe knee pain and was unable to walk properly. Doctors at Civil Hospital used her own leg ligament and reconstructed it to repair the knee damage. The surgery, which involves a hefty cost at private healthcare facilities, was performed free of cost at the Civil Hospital.

Advertisement

Doctors said that Heena had also tried to get treatment at a private facility in Bathinda but could not undergo surgery there due to the high cost of treatment. Civil Surgeon Kapurthala Dr Rajeev Prashar said that the Civil Hospital is continuously strengthening its healthcare infrastructure and expanding modern orthopaedic services to provide advanced treatment facilities to patients at the government healthcare level.

Advertisement

Orthopaedic Specialist Dr Amandeep Singh said, "We have been performing several knee and replacement services at the Civil Hospital free of cost, but this is the first ligament reconstruction surgery that has been performed for a patient at Civil Hospital Kapurthala. The patient was operated upon a few days ago and has currently been discharged. It will take her six weeks of recovery after the surgery."

Dr Amandeep added that the orthopaedic department has already successfully performed 22 knee replacement surgeries and 13 hip replacement surgeries. The successful introduction of arthroscopic ACL reconstruction marks another important step towards providing advanced orthopaedic surgical care at Civil Hospital Kapurthala.

Advertisement

Congratulating the orthopaedic team on the achievement, Civil Surgeon Dr Rajeev Prashar and SMO Dr Parminder Kaur said that eligible beneficiaries are being provided treatment and surgical facilities under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme completely free of cost, ensuring that they can access essential and advanced medical care without any financial burden.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts