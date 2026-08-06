Civil Hospital performs first-ever ligament reconstruction surgery

Civil Hospital Kapurthala has achieved a significant milestone by successfully performing its first-ever Arthroscopic ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) Reconstruction Surgery. The minimally invasive procedure was successfully performed on 35-year-old Heena under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, completely free of cost.

Advertisement

The 35-year-old patient had sustained a ligament tear after falling from her scooter during an accident about a month ago. Following the injury, she suffered from severe knee pain and was unable to walk properly. Doctors at Civil Hospital used her own leg ligament and reconstructed it to repair the knee damage. The surgery, which involves a hefty cost at private healthcare facilities, was performed free of cost at the Civil Hospital.

Advertisement

Doctors said that Heena had also tried to get treatment at a private facility in Bathinda but could not undergo surgery there due to the high cost of treatment. Civil Surgeon Kapurthala Dr Rajeev Prashar said that the Civil Hospital is continuously strengthening its healthcare infrastructure and expanding modern orthopaedic services to provide advanced treatment facilities to patients at the government healthcare level.

Advertisement

Orthopaedic Specialist Dr Amandeep Singh said, "We have been performing several knee and replacement services at the Civil Hospital free of cost, but this is the first ligament reconstruction surgery that has been performed for a patient at Civil Hospital Kapurthala. The patient was operated upon a few days ago and has currently been discharged. It will take her six weeks of recovery after the surgery."

Dr Amandeep added that the orthopaedic department has already successfully performed 22 knee replacement surgeries and 13 hip replacement surgeries. The successful introduction of arthroscopic ACL reconstruction marks another important step towards providing advanced orthopaedic surgical care at Civil Hospital Kapurthala.

Advertisement

Congratulating the orthopaedic team on the achievement, Civil Surgeon Dr Rajeev Prashar and SMO Dr Parminder Kaur said that eligible beneficiaries are being provided treatment and surgical facilities under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme completely free of cost, ensuring that they can access essential and advanced medical care without any financial burden.