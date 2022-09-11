 Civil Hospital sees 35 dog bite cases daily : The Tribune India

Civil Hospital sees 35 dog bite cases daily

Canine population around 70K, only 26K sertlised so far

The Municipal Corporation has failed to end the stray dog menace in Jalandhar. Sarabjit Singh

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, September 10

Even as 35 to 38 dog bite cases on an average were being reported at the Civil Hospital on a daily basis, the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation has turned a blind eye towards the issue. It doesn’t even have any estimate of the number of stray dogs in the city.

As per data, the Civil Hospital’s emergency ward and anti-rabies room have been treating over 50 patients daily, of which nearly 35 to 38 are new cases. On Friday, the emergency ward alone reported 23 cases, and the victims were from all age groups, including a seven-year-old boy, whom the stray dog had bitten on the face, a 68-year-old woman of Kishan Pura and a 34-year-old man from Basti Bawa Khel.

Despite repeated complaints and rising quantum of dog bite cases, the MC’s sterilisation programme lies in limbo, the statistics clearly point that there is a dire need to control the bustling stray population in the district at the earliest.

Sources in the MC also said that the sterilisation programme was started in the district in April this year after a break of nearly six or seven months. In the last four or five years, the MC has sterilised only 26,000 canines, while the population at present in the district is expected to be around 70,000.

Anamika, a staff nurse at emergency ward, said, “Majority of the patients visiting the emergency ward post 2pm are of dog bite cases. In June this year, the emergency ward alone reported 220 cases, and in July 196 cases. If this count is combined with the number of cases being reported at anti-rabies room, the tally would be far more.”

She said since the vaccine is administered free of cost at the Civil Hospital, the majority of the patients prefer seeking treatment from here. But, if checked at the private hospital too, the situation could be even worse. “We have apprised the authorities concerned about the rising cases, they too, have taken up the matter with the local body, but to no avail”, she added.

Kavita Sharma, a resident of Urban Estate, Phase I, said there was no check on stray dogs’ population in the city. “MC’s sterilisation programme is a big flop. Almost all the residential localities and markets are full of strays which make travelling in the evening an ordeal. Dogs literally stalk and chase vehicles at times pulling on garments. We don’t let children play outside since it is not safe with the dogs”.

She added that it was high time the district administration and MC should take the matter seriously, and find a permanent solution to the problem. Meanwhile, both MC Commissioner Devinder Singh and Mayor Jagdish Raja, said they will take up the matter with the department concerned. Jagdish Raja said that the sterilisation programme was underway in the city, and on a daily basis 10 to 15 dogs were being sterilised.

