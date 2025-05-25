Civil Hospital ties up with CMC&H in Ludhiana to treat stroke patients

The State Health Department has made a special arrangement for Hoshiarpur district by tying up with Christian Medical College & Hospital (CMC&H), Ludhiana, under a pilot project for stroke patients.

Dr Swati, Senior Medical Officer in-charge, Civil Hospital, Hoshiarpur, said that stroke patients in the district will get a lot of benefit under the programme. Separate infrastructure and a separate team have been created for these patients at the Civil Hospital. Karsana Lab located inside the Civil Hospital will have a direct connection with CMC&H, Ludhiana, and will do all tests and CT scan of the patient and the report will reach CMC&H at the same time.

After diagnosis, the patient will be immediately referred to CMC&H, Ludhiana, under the supervision of specialist doctors, where the operation theatre will be ready even before the patient arrives. In a private hospital, this type of treatment costs Rs 5-6 lakh but the government will provide the treatment free of cost.

Dr Swati said yesterday, a patient from Hariana in Hoshiarpur district was examined by medical specialist at the Civil Hospital and was immediately referred to CMC&H, Ludhiana, where the patient underwent surgery under the programme.