Civil Hospital to get Rs 35-crore infrastructure upgrade: DC

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, July 26

Shaheed Babu Labh Singh Civil Hospital, Jalandhar, is all set to get a major infrastructure makeover to provide ultra-modern healthcare facilities to city residents. This was declared on Wednesday after Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal met with officials of different departments to finalise the upgrade project for the hospital. He said the upgrade would start after a project report was submitted on the issue.

Chairing a meeting here at the district administrative complex, the DC said the state government had accorded top priority to revamping healthcare infrastructure to ensure quality healthcare services to people.

He said nearly Rs 35 crore would be spent on the project to give the Civil Hospital a major infrastructural boost. He said the project included the construction of a DNB hostel, advanced cardiac centre, lifts, multi-level car parking, new mortuary building, CCTV cameras, air-conditioning system, modular operation theatre, training and conference hall, repair and renovation of the basement, new flooring, landscaping, and beautification, strengthening of sewerage, setting up of a soundproof room, construction of reception of OPD, emergency and record room, installation of fire-fighting systems and other miscellaneous works. Likewise, new high-tech equipment would also be purchased as per the requirement of doctors so that patients can get all healthcare services under one roof.

Sarangal said the state government has approved the project to strengthen existing healthcare facilities in Jalandhar and the upgrade would begin immediately after submission of a detailed project report by the authorities concerned. Reiterating the commitment to providing quality medical services to the people of the city, the DC said there was no paucity of funds to revamp healthcare infrastructure.

Prominent among others present on the occasion included Civil Surgeon Dr Raman Sharma, Executive Engineer (PWD) BS Tulli, Additional Civil Surgeon Dr Varinder Kaur Thind, Deputy Medical Commissioner Dr Jyoti Sharma and officials of the health department.