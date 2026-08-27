Civil surgeon calls for mandatory HIV testing at de-addiction centres

With the aim of ensuring timely detection of HIV and other infectious diseases, prompt referral of those who test positive for treatment and continuity of care, Jalandhar Civil Surgeon Dr Rajesh Garg has called for mandatory HIV testing of all beneficiaries at de-addiction centres.

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The issue was discussed during a special meeting of managers and representatives of private de-addiction centres in the district, held recently at the Civil Surgeon's office under the chairmanship of Dr Garg.

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The Civil Surgeon directed all private de-addiction centres to comply with the guidelines issued by NHM Mission Director Sakshi Sahni. He said every beneficiary visiting a centre should be tested for HIV, syphilis, hepatitis B and hepatitis C.

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Dr Garg said all centres associated with drug de-addiction services could play an important role in the prevention and control of communicable diseases. He encouraged the centres to work in close coordination with government health programmes and provide quality testing, counselling, referral and follow-up services to every beneficiary.

He placed special emphasis on referring every person who tests positive to a government health facility concerned without delay, initiating treatment, ensuring continuity of care and maintaining regular follow-up.

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The Civil Surgeon also stressed the need for strong coordination and continuous follow-up at every stage, from testing and treatment to viral suppression, to achieve the targets of the ongoing 95-95-99 campaign. He said the active participation of all de-addiction centres was essential to effectively achieve the district's targets for HIV detection, treatment and prevention.

Psychiatrist Dr Abhayraj Singh from the Model De-addiction Centre, Civil Hospital, urged representatives of the de-addiction centres to cooperate with the Health Department and take appropriate steps to help people struggling with drug addiction lead healthier lives.

Deepak Kumar, Clinical Services Officer, Disha Cluster Jalandhar, provided information on effectively linking private de-addiction centres with government health services, ensuring continuous follow-up of referred cases and facilitating timely access to required services for patients.

During the meeting, counsellors from various Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (ICTCs) in Jalandhar district shared detailed information on coordination with private de-addiction centres for HIV testing, referral, treatment linkage and continuous follow-up.

The meeting was attended by managers and representatives of various private de-addiction centres, health officers concerned, the Disha Cluster Jalandhar team and counsellors from ICTCs across the district. District Family Welfare Officer Dr Vaninder Riar, Deputy Medical Commissioner Dr Jaswinder Singh and Deputy MEIO Asim Sharma were also present.