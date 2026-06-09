Civil Surgeon holds meeting on Pulse Polio, HPV vaccination preparedness

An important meeting of all Urban ANMs was held at the District Training Centre, Civil Hospital, Jalandhar, under the chairmanship of Civil Surgeon Jalandhar Dr Rajesh Garg regarding the Pulse Polio Campaign, HPV Vaccination and the smooth functioning of the U-WIN Portal, which is to be launched in the coming days.

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On the occasion, District Family Welfare Officer Dr Vaninder Riar, District Vaccination Officer Dr Simranjit Kaur, Deputy Mass Media and Information Officer Asim Sharma and Computer Operator Jyoti were also present.

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During the meeting a detailed discussion was held by the Civil Surgeon Dr Rajesh Garg regarding the Pulse Polio Campaign, Microplan and Cold Chain Maintenance. ANMs were instructed to ensure that the campaign should be made 100 per cent successful by administering polio drops to children between the ages of 0 and 5. He emphasised that the supervision of door-to-door visits, transit teams and mobile teams should be further strengthened so that no eligible child is deprived of taking polio drops.

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The Civil Surgeon also reviewed the arrangements for the HPV Vaccination campaign which are administered as a protection against Cervical Cancer. He directed the staff to prepare a suitable framework to cover eligible girls at school and community level.

Dr Garg, while explaining the importance of the digital system, said it should be ensured that the data of each beneficiary is uploaded on the U-Win portal in a timely and accurate manner so that the reporting can be transparent and immediate.

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District Vaccination Officer Dr Simranjit Kaur said the Health Department teams were carrying out the programme with special focus on slums and industrial areas, brick kilns and Gujjar community camps. Apart from this, polio teams will also be specially deployed at bus stands and railway stations to administer drops to children coming and going.