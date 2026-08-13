Civil Surgeon reviews arrangements, patient care at Phagwara hospital

Kapurthala Civil Surgeon Dr Rajeev Prashar on Tuesday conducted a detailed inspection of the Sub-Divisional Hospital (SDH), Phagwara, to review healthcare services being provided to patients and assess the functioning of various departments.

Advertisement

During the inspection, Dr Prashar visited the Gynae Ward, General Ward, Emergency Department, Blood Bank, Mortuary, Dengue Ward, TB Department, Homoeopathy Department, Minor OT and Private Ward. He reviewed the availability of medicines and other essential facilities, staff attendance, cleanliness and overall arrangements for patient care.

Advertisement

Dr Prashar also interacted with patients admitted to the hospital and enquired about their health, treatment and the facilities available to them. He sought feedback on any difficulties being faced by patients and directed the concerned staff to address their concerns promptly and ensure the best possible care.